Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The career of Omar Abdul Rahman “Amouri”, the Shabab Al-Ahly player, ended before it began, with his new team, which he joined during the winter transfer period. Reserve. And after 90 days had passed since his contract with the “Al-Fursan” team, the end of the league came without the fans of Al-Ahly club being happy to see “Amouri” in the shirt of its team, despite the great echo of the deal and the optimism of the fans to benefit from his techniques and skills during the second round of the tournament. The player’s lack of readiness due to the injury that kept him out of action for a long time made the deal “white” without participating in any match. For reference, Shabab Al-Ahly is the fourth team in the career of the best player in Asia 2016, after having played in the ranks of Al Ain, Saudi Hilal and Al Jazeera. And Omar Abdel Rahman is left with nothing but the cup final next Sunday to appear in the “Knights” shirt, given that his contract expires at the end of this season.