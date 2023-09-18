The man felt a strange pain and the shock was that his intestines were scattered outside his body, but he held himself together and gathered them in a shirt and headed towards the hospital to treat himself on his own.
Klansky, a father of five, has made a full recovery with no permanent injuries other than a scar several centimeters long.
According to The Sun newspaper, the 67-year-old man said:
- I had a bunch of wooden pallets, and somehow I tripped and fell on the saw.
- I realized that my intestines were outside my body.
- I entered the house, gathered my insides into a shirt, and headed to the hospital in panic.
- My wife was out of the house so I drove myself.
- When I arrived at the hospital, my caregivers were horrified by the sight of my dangling intestines.
- Getting onto the ambulance stretcher was extremely painful, and then I started to lose focus due to the severity of the pain.
- I was transferred to a specialized surgical hospital where my life was saved.
- I appreciate how lucky I am to be alive, I want to thank everyone who helped me on the day of the accident.
#miraculously #survived #fell #electric #tore #intestines
Leave a Reply