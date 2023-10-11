When you are lucky enough to find one of your favorite artists off stage, you have to take advantage of the opportunity to take a photo and show off to everyone on social media. But A Santa Fe Klan fan decided not to go just for the throwback snapshot when he ran into the rapper on a flight.. He sent him a gift in the middle of the journey and recorded the artist’s reaction.

Through a video on TikTok User Oscar Huerta, who posts as @oscarhuerta61, decided to share that to draw the attention of the interpreter I must understand, He sent him a beer as a gift, through the purser. What she didn’t expect is that the singer would thank her with a private concert.

Santa Fe Klan previews new song during flight

The rapper was sitting in the first seats of the plane, so it was not possible to see or hear his reaction to the gift. However, in the same clip it became clear that the TikToker’s action served to alert the other passengers that a figure from the show was on board. In fact, in the recording you can see how some begin to turn around curiously when the flight attendant points out the person responsible for the shipment.

In the next part of the video it was seen that The rapper took the microphone to give announcements in the cabin and give a mini-concert to the passengers. But something that caught our attention is that she did not perform any of his hits, but instead chose to share part of a new composition that he is working on.

The audio is not of quality, but you can hear: “Once again I wake up in this sad hospital, I see with tears how they fall from mom, give me the strength to find peace. And my dad looking for a solution, raising money for my operation, I don’t want to say goodbye and say goodbye. Suddenly my luck changed, now my life is different, I don’t know if God will heal me or death will take me.”

The clip ends with the image of the tiktoker next to the rapper and the phrase “Very good fart the Angel”, real name of the Santa Fe Klan. This content has more than 361,000 likes and 1,500 comments from people who were surprised by the traveler’s good luck in finding a star on a commercial flight.