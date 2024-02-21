Daniel Bisogno He is one of the public figures who choose to keep his private life very hermetic, however, something he has done repeatedly is show his greatest treasure in his life, his little Micaelathe only daughter that he had and his great adoration.

The little one Micaela was born in 2016the result of Bisogno's relationship with Cristina Riva Palaciowhom she married in 2014 and divorced in 2019. Currently, she is the only daughter that Daniel has had and apparently among his plans is not to be a father again.

Through his social networks, Daniel Bisogno He shows off his daughter Micaela with great pridewhether in photographs or videos, always has her in mind, he has even taken her to the program 'Ventaneando', where he is one of the main hosts.

This February 26, Micaela Bisogno is about to turn 8 years old. It is news to no one that the girl is her father's great treasure and that is why he pampers her with all the best, which is evidenced on social networks, especially in the journalist's account.

He meets Micaela, Daniel Bisogno's only daughter, who is identical to him. Who is her mother?

Obviously, the youngest is very intelligent and is even full of talents, so much so that she has followed in the footsteps of Daniel Bisogno in the world of theater acting. What surprises many is the great resemblance that exists between him and the girl; many describe her as “identical to her father.”

Despite the divorce of Daniel Bisogno and Cristina Riva Palacio, Micaela's mother, they both love each other very much and have had no problems with continuing to see each other. They even maintain a stable and healthy relationship thinking about the well-being of their daughter.

