Africa, goes to meet his beloved and kidnap him. Chat scam

Bad love affair for a 64 year old from Veneto. Man it was in love with an African girl known in chat to the point of deciding to take the plane and fly up to Abidjan in Ivory Coast to get to know the young woman. But it was all a trap. The victim – reads the Messenger – as soon as he got off the plane he found a taxi waiting for him and from there the kidnapping started. The car drove towards the Forest. And so the tracks of Formenton were lost for more than a day. The situation has sent relatives and a close friend into complete panic.

Even more – continues the Messenger – those who knew the reasons, not exactly humanitarian, for the flight. From here the reporting to the Italian law enforcement agencies. Eventually the entrepreneur was set free, a couple of days after arriving in the country, while he was inside a hotel room in Bonoua, a town further east and further inland than the large coastal city of Abidjan. With him alone a jailer, which was right away arrested. The Ivory Coast police in close contact with Italian intelligence managed to free him and send him back to Italy. A great fright and no trace of the lover.

