Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A German climate activist is in prison in England. In the name of the group “Just Stop Oil” he tied himself to a bridge. He is threatened with deportation.

LONDON – Because he tied himself to a bridge in London, German citizen Marcus Decker from Saxony is in prison with another climate activist. In April 2023, a British court sentenced the 34-year-old to two years and seven months in prison. The other activist was sentenced to three years in prison. Decker is also threatened with deportation to Germany. The climate group and Decker’s friends are now fighting the threat of deportation.

“Marcus has been separated from us for seven months and he may never come home,” his girlfriend wrote in a petition. She says: “This is the worst thing that has happened to us so far. It’s so pointless and unnecessary. My children and I managed to come to terms with the prison sentence. But now I feel like the authorities are trying to tear our family apart.”

German climate activist in British prison – deportation threatened

Two members of the climate group Just Stop Oil (the British equivalent of the “Last Generation”) climbed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge on October 17, 2022 and stayed there for 36 hours, the group reported on its website. As a result of the action, traffic across the bridge had to be stopped and closed for over 41 hours. The aim of the action was to call on the government to stop all new oil and gas licenses and permits. Both men were in custody pending sentencing.

German climate activist Marcus Decker of the group Just Stop Oil hung himself from the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge. © Just Stop Oil

Decker and the other activists were sentenced on April 21, 2023, Just Stop Oil announced in a press release. Decker, who has UK residency status, has been in prison ever since. As the climate group announced at the end of May, he is now threatened with deportation. “I am devastated and very sad. I have accepted a prison sentence as a consequence of my actions, but losing my family, my home, my community and the country of choice that I have come to love feels like a double sentence,” Decker said in prison.

German climate activist threatened with deportation: “There is a high probability that I will never come home again”

His partner and the climate group are fighting for the release of the climate activists with protests, fundraisers and the petitions “Free Marcus and Morgen”. Decker fears the worst after his incarceration: “Now there’s a strong possibility I’ll never come home to her and my family again.” On change.org Another petition opposing Decker’s deportation has garnered over 93,000 signatures as of July 24. Hundreds of people took part in a demonstration on June 24 against the deportation, as The Guardians reported.

However, the Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for the deportation, was clear. “Foreign nationals who commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those who are entitled to it,” the Guardian quoted a ministry spokesman as saying. The group said it would appeal the prison sentence. The hearing before the Court of Appeal is not expected to take place until January 2024.

In Germany, too, climate activists have already been sentenced to prison terms. The District Court of Heilbronn imposed prison sentences of several months on members of the “Last Generation”. (vk)