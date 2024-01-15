Giovanna Pedretti's daughter against Selvaggia Lucarelli

Florina D'Avino, daughter of Giovanna Pedretti, the 59-year-old restaurateur found dead yesterday, Sunday 14 January, and who ended up at the center of the news for an alleged false review published on social media of her restaurant, lashes out against Selvaggia Lucarelli.

In fact, the woman wrote on social media: “To be aggressive is dangerous. Thank you 'ma'am' for massacring my mother in the media. Feel free to look for her next victim” commenting on a story in which the journalist denounced the dangers of social media by observing “the distance between the altar and the dust is a nanosecond”.

Shortly before, however, the restaurateur's daughter (her profile here) had launched an appeal, relaunched on social media by some of her friends, for journalists to leave her family alone: ​​”We are besieged by journalists. Go away. Someone send them away.”

Investigators, meanwhile, continue their investigations to determine the reasons behind the woman's death. Even if the suicide hypothesis remains the most accredited, it is not yet clear whether the story of the review is possibly linked or not to the woman's desire to take her own life.

The autopsy, which should be carried out between tomorrow and Wednesday, will determine the exact causes of Giovanna Pedretti's death.