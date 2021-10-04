A truly moving story that we have chosen to tell you today. It comes to us from Florida, specifically from Gainesville, where a 7 year old German shepherd named Ellie has saved the life of his human dad.

The story was spread by the newspaper AbcNews27. Lothar Weimann, a 68-year-old man, was spending a very normal day inside his home, when suddenly he started accusing a strange malaise. The man collapsed to the ground and then he fainted. Ellie was standing next to him at the time and managed to understand that her beloved dad was in danger of dying.

Despite his difficulty walking and his joint pains, the German Shepherd managed to open the three door latches and rushed to neighbors house looking for help. When the latter understood what was happening, they immediately raised the alarm to the rescuers. The dog kept barking, he would do anything to save his master. No one can yet explain how Ellie managed to open that door, as she had never done it before. At that moment, nothing mattered more than being able to run out of the house in search of someone who would help the most important person in his life.

The first to intervene was the neighbor Dan Burton. He knew Ellie bike well and seeing her behavior, he quickly made it clear that something was wrong. So he followed the animal and found the owner on the ground, unconscious.

Thanks to the intervention of the dog, the rescuers took the man to the hospital, where after the necessary investigations they discovered that he had been suffering from a stroke and who suffered from several heart problems. Since the day of the accident, the 68-year-old has lost a lot of pounds, but he is back to feeling good. And he owes his life to his faithful four-legged friend, because as the doctors also pointed out, without him today probably he wouldn’t be alive.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: