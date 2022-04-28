A 12-year-old boy named Parker Jackson managed to fulfill his last wish before he died: swimming with dolphins

His story and his photos have moved the entire world of the web. Parker Jackson12, made her last wish come true before losing her battle with cancer.

She wanted swim with dolphinsit was his last wish before he died and thanks to the good heart of many people, who mobilized for him, he managed to make it happen.

He went to Florida, to a water park populated by dolphins and swam with the beautiful animals, smiling despite the painful illness. A few days later, last Friday, Parker Jackson got it off forever.

His agony began last year, when after several visits, the doctors communicated the terrible diagnosis to the family: rhabdomyosarcoma. It is a malignant tumor which originates from the striated muscle cells. It affects the soft tissue of children between the ages of 2 and 6, but can also occur up to the age of 19.

Little Parker lived in Wentzville, Missouri. The whole community, from the beginning, has mobilized in support of the family and the child. She had written one wish list, which thanks to the love and help of everyone and the associations, he managed to achieve. The last was the one involving dolphins, the 12 year old dreamed of swimming with those beautiful animals.

There sad news of his death, it was spread by one of the associations that dealt with him and, through social media, it reached the whole world:

One of our sons, 12-year-old Parker, lost his battle with cancer shortly after fulfilling his desire to swim with dolphins. No words can express the pain Parker’s parents are experiencing and we ask our community to support them in this difficult time.

There are many people who, through the child’s Facebook page, have followed the dreams by Parker Jackson.