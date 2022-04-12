Mexico. the mexican actor Arturo Peniche is already back with his wife, after a marital crisis that they faced and in which they were separated for several months.

In an interview with the television program Hoy, it is Brandon Peniche, son of Arturo and Doña Gaby, who confirms that their parents fixed their situation and share their lives again.

“They are fine, they are on a trip, there they are… I think that the pandemic strengthened them as human beings, made them mature a lot and I think that also being alone and being able to think for a while, difficult times have come for everyone, so I think that also affected a lot, ”says Brandon.

In September 2020, Arturo Peniche surprised his social networks by announcing that he was separated from his wife Gaby, after 38 years of marriage, and he thought that his marriage no longer had a solution, so that each one would live separately.

Gabriela Ortiz and Arturo Peniche. Photo of Mexico Agency

At that time, Peniche, who has been an actor since the early 1980s and took part in soap operas such as Vivir un poco, along with Angélica Aragón and the late Rogelio Guerra, confessed that Covid-19 had devastated his marriage: “there was a change of ideas there, kind of weird. Since I couldn’t get close to the city, I supposedly caused discomfort for not having been there, ”he told journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda at the time.

But finally love was stronger, since Arturo Peniche would have allowed himself to forgive and give his wife Gaby Ortiz a new opportunity, confirmed his son Brandon, who is an actor and television host.

Read more: Mhoni Seer teaches you an easy trick to attract money into your life

Brandon Peniche also mentions that, after what he lived with his parents, now all he thinks about is their happiness, whether as married or divorced, and it makes him happy to see them together as spouses.