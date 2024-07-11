According to the criteria of

However, although the outlook seemed favorable for Stroup to obtain a house, the young adult confesses that the high costs of living in his area of ​​residence, the student debt he has and his desire to save to start a family and retire For now, they are preventing him from acquiring his own property.

“Compared to the traditional life arc, I feel financially behind”Christopher told the outlet via email, adding that he still feels far from being “rich.”

What variables influence whether you can buy a house in California?



According to BI, Stroup calculated that to feel “rich” he would need to generate income of between US$400,000 and US$500,000 per year.more than triple her 2023 income. With that level of income, she estimated she could meet her savings goals, enjoy life and have some extra money.

If you are unable to obtain the desired income to buy a house in Californiathe consultant said he would consider moving to an area with lower housing costs, as his current rent is $1,650 a month for a 41-square-meter space. In comparison, the interviewee said, “My sister, who lives in Cincinnati, rents a 1,500-square-foot house with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a full backyard for $1,800.”

Christopher Stroup highlights the high cost of living in California. Photo:Instagram (@christopherlstroup) Share

On the other hand, Another variable that has influenced Christopher Stroup not yet achieving his financial goals is the high cost of raising a family. In your case, as a homosexual man, you must consider that surrogacy exceeds the six-figure cost.

In addition, both he and other people who want to be parents must take into account that The cost of caring for a young child in 2024 is approximately US$26,000, according to data from Business Insider.

Although, beyond the economic, Stroup mentions that it is important to take into account other factors when deciding which city to live in, such as: freedom, control and fulfillment., variables that are often obtained from the community sense of the area of ​​residence.

In his case, belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, he feels much more comfortable in California, although it would be financially more affordable for him to live in his hometown of Troy, Pennsylvania.