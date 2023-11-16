He makes his 9-year-old son deal drugs: mother arrested. His companion is also in handcuffs

They allegedly detained and dealt narcotics several timesand they would have been responsible for extortion and receiving stolen goods, with theaggravating circumstance of having exploited his 9-year-old son to commit the latter crime. In recent days the Carabinieri of the Company of Andria have carried out a precautionary custody order issued by the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Trani, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in which serious indications of guilt are recognized against two people. The provision is the outcome of a investigative activityconducted starting last July by the operational section of the Andria Carabinieri Command with the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trani, originating from the arrest in flagrante delicto of one of the two suspects, the man, for detention with the aim of dealing of narcotics and possession of two modified weapons and clandestine ammunition.

READ ALSO: Foggia, another 12 illegal properties used for drug dealing and coffee shops seized

In particular, following a During the search, 17.99 grams of cocaine divided into 5 doses were found in his possession.; cutting material (mannite) weighing approximately 9 grams; packaging material; a precision balance. But then also a drum revolver pistol, 44 caliber, without serial number and identifying marks; a semi-automatic 85 pistol, 8 caliber, with a modified barrel, probably clandestine, complete with empty magazine; various types of ammunition. From the very first subsequent stages, the operational section perceived how the arrested man could have availed himself of the collaboration of his partner for the recovery of the credits for the narcotic substance previously sold.

The investigative investigations have recognized the validity of the hypothesis: during the weekly prison conversations with his partner, he would have given the latter strict instructions on the executive methods for the recovery of outstanding debts from various buyers. THE

two agreed to commit debt collection activities, which, in the most intricate situations, with threats. The investigations, supported by telephone interceptions, interviews in prison, telematics, the acquisition of records, the monitoring of vehicles through the GPS satellite localization system, the ordinary judicial police activities such as observation, control and shadowing services , document acquisition, searches and seizures, revealed how the prisoner, during the interviews, indicated to the woman the names and methods for recovering the money, asking her to approach the debtor buyers and threaten them with the immediate delivery of the amount owed.

The military monitored the debt collection phases which, on more than one occasion, took place through the woman’s younger son. The latter would have used the child to acquire the money, a method probably put in place to avoid arousing suspicion from the police who could possibly approach for an inspection. Eight buyers were identified who, in some cases through threats, were forced to deliver sums of money to the woman, via the child.

Subscribe to the newsletter

