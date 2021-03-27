An Arab person thought that he would escape from a simple manipulation that seemed to him to forge a lease contract attributed to the Sharjah municipality, and an electricity and water bill, which he submitted to the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai with the aim of renewing his son’s residency. His attempt was almost successful, and the employee printed for him his son’s residence visa But the latter suspected the shape of the contract, as the seal was hand-drawn, so he decided to check it to discover that it was forged, so the manipulative father was arrested and referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of forgery in an official document and its use.

The employee who caught tampering with his testimony in the Public Prosecution investigations said that he was at the head of his work at the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the accused attended and presented documents related to the treatment of the residence procedure for his son, and included a lease contract attributed to the Sharjah Municipality, and an invoice attributed to the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, pointing out that he suspected The contract decided to check it through the municipality’s website, and it was found that there are no data for the contract and it is not registered, and that the stamp attached to it is a decree and not like regular seals, as it turned out that the electricity bill is incorrect.

He added that he asked the accused about his residence, and he appeared in a state of anxiety and confusion, and he did not reply at the beginning, then he mentioned that he lives at the address mentioned in the contract, and by asking him about the details of the apartment, he collapsed and admitted that the contract was not valid, as was the bill.





