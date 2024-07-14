Not everyone knows that foreigners who remain in the United States, under certain circumstances, can apply for the green card through a process known as adjustment of status. While this is a possibility, be careful because The dream of living in the North American country could be cut short, just as it happened to a Mexican woman.

Silvia Núñez Sepúlveda shared her story with the media Univisionstating that An error in his immigration process caused his entry into the United States to be restrictedfor 10 years, so she will have to remain in her country, Mexico, away from her husband and children who are in Los Angeles, California.

The mother of the family, 53 years old and of Jalisco origin, narrated that tried to obtain the green card through adjustment of status at the American consulate in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The process was within her reach because one of her sons, who is already a resident of the United States, sponsored her and got her an appointment to carry out the process. Her intention was being able to be together as a family with the peace of mind of having all your papers in order.

However, when he went to his appointment at the consulate, the immigration officer pointed out to him that he had multiple entries into the United States and that, Since he had remained in the territory irregularly, forgiveness was not enough. to obtain residency.

But not only that, He also informed her that her form had not been filled out correctly. Silvia argued that she had been supported by a notary, but the officer explained to her that in the United States only lawyers have the right to offer immigration services.

Ultimately, authorities determined that Silvia was not only ineligible to obtain permanent residency but, as an infraction, would be banned for the next 10 years.

After the determination, Now she has to stay away from her husband and children, one of them is only 15 years old and he can only see her through video calls.

She wanted a green card and ended up being banned in the United States.

What is green card forgiveness?

Silvia Núñez’s irregular income and incorrectly filling out her application caused her to lose the opportunity to obtain her green card. However, The procedure that you intended using the forgiveness option does exist before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The pardon applies to people who are physically in the United States. and is submitted through Form I-601A, or Application for Provisional Waiver for Unlawful Presence, through which you first obtain an immigrant visa and then permanent residence.

This option It is available to people who will be sponsored by their immediate family members, That is, spouses, children and parents, whether citizens or residents, who will help them regulate their status in the country.

However, as is clear in Silvia’s case, the option is not available in all cases and may be denied for various reasons.