He showed his jealousy again in the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’. Macarena approached joelthis time to tell him the details of how he frustrated the appointment of patty with Franklin, former leader of Group 7 and who kicked him out of the group. After hearing the story, Mike’s girlfriend called the ‘Fish-Faced Boy’ toxic because he doesn’t let her be happy and doesn’t confess how he feels about her.

For this reason, Joel thought of asking Patty for forgiveness, and he couldn’t think of a better idea than to sing her the song ‘It’s not enough’, a song he sings together with Macarena. Diego Montalbán’s sister, then, got very angry and began to simulately throw her work tools at him in order to make him reconsider and not do it, since it was the exclusive song of the two.