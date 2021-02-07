After 11 years in a kennel from Illinois, United States, the Wiggles dog is living in a house. She was adopted and now has a forever home and owners.

The dog, of 14 years, has been living in the Humane Society of The Five A’s, in the city of Godfrey, since 2010. Wiggles, who has a benign tumor on one leg, was taken to the shelter when I was 3 years old because they could no longer take care of her.

The animal shelter had Wiggles posted with the following description below her photo: “She’s cute and sweet. We’d like to get her a real home.”

And this week, Wiggles granted her wish.

The shelter reported that Wiggles was adopted by a couple who “have a great fenced in yard and a nice neighborhood. They are perfect for her.” The couple recently lost a dog to cancer.

The couple who had a huge gesture of love and adopted Wiggles.

While the staff that loved Wiggles for the past 11 years You will miss her because of her character, they are delighted that she lives the years she has left with a family she can call her own.

“We are SO happy for this girl! What a wonderful start for Wiggles !!”

Wiggles traveling home. His home that he waited for 11 years.

The kennel worker from Five AKarla Crane contacted the Missouri couple and was told that Wiggles has had a great time in her early days at her home in Lake St. Louis.

The marriage, in addition to adopting Wiggles, donated U $ S 300 to the animal shelter.

GML