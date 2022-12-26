A woman filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, demanding that a person (the defendant) be obliged to pay more than 350,000 dirhams in compensation for her damages due to his appropriation of 250,000 dirhams from her, which she had borrowed from a bank and handed over to him on the claim of investing with him.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff confirmed that she met the defendant through a social networking site (Instagram), and the defendant deluded her that he was an (important personality) and had commercial activities in which he works. He asked her to participate in commercial activities, and he also asked her to hand him an amount of 250 thousand. dirhams.

The plaintiff indicated that she had already borrowed the amount from a bank, and delivered it to the defendant with his own vehicle, but then it became clear to her that she had been subjected to a fraud and fraud by the defendant, and that he was not a citizen of the state, and the defendant was convicted of that. The act, confirming that the plaintiff suffered several damages as a result of what the defendant did to her, represented in the accumulation of bank benefits and other material and moral ones that sharpened her to file a lawsuit with the aforementioned requests.

The plaintiff requested that the defendant be compelled to return the sums that he unjustly seized from the plaintiff amounting to 250 thousand dirhams, in addition to bank interest in the amount of 27500 dirhams, as well as obliging him to pay her an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and moral damages that she suffered as a result of the defendant’s actions and mistreatment. A feat, in addition to obliging him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The court stated that it was proven that the defendant was convicted of the charge of appropriating for himself the cash amount owned by the plaintiff using a fraudulent method, as he claimed an incorrect capacity by communicating with the victim, deluding her into owning projects and asking her for a sum of money, and that has become final according to the attached certificate, and from Then this criminal judiciary has decided on the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits in question and in the legal description of it and its attribution to its perpetrator, which is that the defendant unjustly seized from the plaintiff the cash amount owned by her, and the court’s proof from reviewing the criminal judgment was the basis of the lawsuit that the amount The amount seized from the plaintiff and the amount of (250,000) dirhams, and then this judiciary that has the force of a final order is considered before this court in proving the debt of the defendant to the plaintiff for the amount claimed pursuant to Articles 50 of the Evidence Law, 269 of the Code of Criminal Procedures.





And she stated that since the plaintiff had reported in her lawsuit that the defendant had not returned the amount seized from her to date, and the court had not proved his innocence of that amount, and then the court would prove that the defendant’s debt is still occupied by the plaintiff with the claimed amount, which is with him The lawsuit before him is valid and established, and the plaintiff must respond to her request and judge her against the defendant in the amount and capacity of 250,000 dirhams, in addition to 50 thousand dirhams in compensatory compensation for the resulting damage represented in the plaintiff’s feeling of psychological pain that she suffered and depriving her of the amount seized by the defendant as well as Accumulation of bank interest on the plaintiff.