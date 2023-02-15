Last Sunday, during a match between Tolima and Millionairesa fan of the first team entered the field to attack Daniel Cataño, so the game could not continue.

In response, Dimayor reported: “Taking into account the act of violence, which occurred due to the lack of security guarantees, we decided as the refereeing team to suspend the start of the game.” However, it will take place on March 29, at 8 pm, in Ibagué, valid for the fourth date of the League.

But this novel did not stop there, because the 21-year-old man, identified as Alejandro Montenegro, was sanctioned with 20 salaries and minimum and three years without being able to attend the stadiums, and appeared in a video stating: “I let myself be carried away by the emotions that are experienced inside a football stadium. We cannot allow football to turn into violence, we have to party in peace”.

Alejandro Montenegro was sanctioned with 20 minimum wages and three years without being able to attend the stadiums (he got it cheap). This was his apology. It’s a pity that he says that the game should have been played and that it focused on provocations from Cataño, whom they had insulted non-stop. pic.twitter.com/ymoZUIGLrK — Live Goals (@golesendir_) February 13, 2023

Similarly, his girlfriend came to his defense through a post he made on Facebook. According to Valentina Villegas, her partner “is a young entrepreneur with no vices or background, who works every day to get their business off the ground”.

“It is true that he made a mistake without considering the consequences, driven by the fervor he feels for his team and by the provocations that Cataño had been making.

I invite you not to judge, point out, much less label a person as barbaric as the only thing he wanted to do was defend his team, whom he has supported since he was a child,” he added, also attaching photographs of Montenegro attending the stadium being a minor.

The publication was filled with comments divided between those who support his actions and those who, on the contrary, reproach him.

