“He loves me or he loves me not”: Mastella wants to remake Margherita. Analyses

Clemente Mastellamayor of Benevento, 77 years old and who has always been involved in politics and launches again yet another projectwhich if you think about it is always the same and that is to redo the legendary Centre, an undertaking in which almost everyone has attempted since the White Whale she disappeared in the whirlpools of Tangentopoli. In fact, with the transition to the majority, the extremes have become increasingly polarized, reducing the center to bushes that are once on the right and once on the left.

So Mastella is making himself heard again. A few days ago the former Udeur leader met Matteo Renzi in the Senate and came away enthusiastic, excited and beaming. He was so brilliant that he did not give up an aphorism, a revised and corrected reworking of the theory of the two ovens: “If you walk you can find a stumble and then one time you go right and the other time you go left, but you always return to the center”. Somebody can call it “situationism” but it has always worked well for him. The recent separation between Renzi and Calenda has significantly accelerated the project which in any case had already been in the air for some time. Renzi it must exceed – for the next European elections – the 4% threshold and needs allies after having reached 8% together with Pariolino.

READ ALSO: Renzi teaches the Jobs Act in Arabia. Invited to talk about the job market

At the last political elections he was burned by yet another “don’t worry” from Renzi which eliminated him and his wife Sandra Lonardo who is now trying again by running for office in the southern constituency. After all, Renzi needs everyone to try to overcome a challenging threshold and Mastellaas he himself says he is always ready to lend a hand. The traveler theory has brought him accusations of transformism but he doesn’t care. In fact he was Minister of Labor in Berlusconi I (1994-95) and then of Justice in Prodi II (2006 -2008) and indeed, he also determined the downfall of the latter by resigning following a sensational notice of investigation and related trial by which he was later acquitted after ten long years. Mastella’s choice naturally removes the possibility of an agreement with the radicals of Più Europa who, in turn, are forced to look towards Schlein’s PD.

Tommaso Abate of Corriere della Sera interviewed him, recording his enthusiasm for yet another electoral adventure. However, Mastella also looks towards Calenda and says he wants to practice the more ancient art of the Christian Democrats, namely that of mediation, or rather of the “fireman”. Let’s say that at this moment Clemente Mastella is Calenda’s replacement. In the meantime, Renzi is looking for a place in the differential topology of politics, moving each time a little further to the right or a little further to the left. to look for the best position to hit the window of that 4% that only a year ago had doubled in the political elections.

Certain, Renzi, author of the “Nazarene pact”, also looked to the right when Silvio Berlusconi disappeared but there he found unexpected resistance from the centrist “friends” of Maurizio Lupi of “Noi con l’Italia” who made him understand that there’s tripe for cats. Mastella also declared that he looked at the Margherita, Francesco Rutelli’s intuition which exceeded 10%, and we cannot forget that Matteo Renzi is a political creature of the former mayor of Rome, who discovered him among the new purebred horses former Christian Democrats. In the meantime, the mayor of Benevento browses the Margherita with the most classic of “he loves me or he loves me not”, awaiting events and preparing the next pizza for one of the two ovens.

Subscribe to the newsletter

