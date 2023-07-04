The Sardinian academic world is in mourning for the passing of Charles Luglie. The 59 year old teacherindeed, it has lost my life For save his partner’s 11-year-old son at sea who was in trouble. The tragedy took place on the beach of Is Arenas, in the province of Oristano, in Sardinia. He was well known and appreciated in the world of Sardinian culture.

Carlo Lugliè taught prehistory and protohistory at the University of Cagliari. In the late afternoon of Sunday 2 July 2023 she was at the beach with her partner and her 11-year-old son. Suddenly the boy, who was swimming in the sea, found himself in trouble.

The man, seeing that he was showing signs of fatigue, immediately reached the boy by swimming. He kept it afloat, following the intervention of some students of the local sailing school, who reached it among not exactly low waves.

Arrived on the shore, the 11-year-old boy was rescued by those present. While Carlo Lugliè when he arrived he was already no longer breathing. They also tried to revive him rescuers of 118who requested the intervention of the helicopter.

In the meantime, the local Carabinieri have reached the beach. For the esteemed 59-year-old professor there was nothing they could do. He lost his life saving that of the 11-year-old boy.

Who was Carlo Lugliè, an esteemed Sardinian university professor

Carlo Lugliè was originally from Cuglieri. He was a university professor and one of the leading scholars of Sardinian obsidian and a member of the scientific committee of the Mont’e Prama Foundation.

These are the words of condolence from the rector Francesco Mola: