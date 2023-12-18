Don Roberto Pozzo was only 32 years old. He was returning home from a Christmas lunch with the elderly when he lost his life. Here's what happened

The entire parish community of Paullo is in disbelief at news that leaves you speechless. A priest of the small municipality in the province of Milan, in Lombardy, lost his life returning home from a Christmas lunch with them elderly people of the country. Don Roberto Pozzo he was 32 years old: he managed to stop the car he was driving just in time, before his heart stopped forever.

With Monsignor Bishop the Diocese prays for Don Roberto, for his loved ones, for the priests and faithful of Paullo and for our presbytery.

This is the message that appeared on the website of the Diocese of Lodi, to announce the passing of the 32-year-old priest, who lost his life while driving his car due to an illness that left him with no escape. On Saturday 16 December, around 2pm, the priest was returning in his car after having spent lunch with the local elderly to exchanging Christmas greetings.

The 32-year-old priest was driving his car, returning from lunch with the Auser elders. He has felt unwell and just had time to stop in Piazza Marconi in Paullo.

Some passers-by immediately realized that the motorist was feeling ill and called 118. Doctors and paramedics immediately called for help, just as the response was very quick. transfer to San Raffaele hospital in intensive care. Unfortunately the doctors couldn't do anything for him.

The whole community prays for Don Roberto Pozzo, who lost his life at just 32 years old

The Paullo Community is deeply affected by the news of the sudden passing of Don Roberto Pozzi. Very young pastor of the Church of Paullo, a point of reference for the faithful, especially the younger ones. The Municipal Administration expresses its condolences and its closeness to the family, his loved ones, the parish and ecclesial community in this difficult moment.

Added to the prayers of his community is the message of condolence from the city where he served. In July 2020 they ordained him as a priest and he was currently parish vicar in Paullo.