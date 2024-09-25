A sad episode shook the community of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi, a small town in Irpinia, this morning. A 75-year-old man was hit by a truck loaded with timber in the Santianni district, on the outskirts of the town. Despite the timely intervention of the 118 emergency services and the arrival of the Carabinieri of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi, there was nothing that could be done for the victim. The serious injuries sustained in the impact with the heavy articulated vehicle left him no escape.

76-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Logging Truck

The 75-year-old local resident was just a few steps from his home when he came face to face with the truck. The circumstances that led to the accident are still under investigation. The Carabinieri, who rushed to the scene of the tragedy to carry out surveys, are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, trying to understand whether the man was already on the roadway or whether, perhaps, the vehicle had a breakdown or malfunction.

The local community, who knew the victim well, was shocked and described as a quiet man respected by all. His sudden and violent loss left everyone in disbelief and grief.

By order of the judicial authorities, the body was transferred to the San Giuseppe Moscati hospital in Avellinowill undergo an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death. The truck driver, also in shock, gave his statement to the police to clarify his version of events.

These trucks are usually very large, with long trailers that are difficult to maneuver. Reduced visibility for the driver, especially in urban areas or on narrow roads, increases the risk of collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians. Many logging trucks operate on mountain roads or forest trails, which can be narrow, winding and in poor condition. roads dirt or slippery surfaces, especially during adverse weather conditions, pose a significant risk to the stability of the vehicle. The weight of the load makes braking much less efficient than with a normal vehicle.

The heart of this small community in Irpinia gathers around the family, waiting for the investigations to take their course.

