Guia Moretti he lost his life at just 17 years old in a dramatic road accident in Spain. The young student attended the Bagatta linguistic high school in Desenzano, in the province of Brescia, but she had decided to attend the fourth year abroad to perfect her Spanish.

Last November 18, Guia Moretti was in the car with the people who were hosting her in Spain. They were heading towards Madrid when they arrived collided head-on with another car. Rescuers immediately rushed to the scene. They pulled the 17-year-old still alive from the wreckage, they tried to save her life in every way, but shortly after her heart sank. stopped forever. The woman and the man in the car with her, aged 56 and 57, died instantly, while two other girls aged 16 and 18 are hospitalized in very serious conditions. The driver of the other vehicle, however, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to hospital. She suffered trauma to her pelvis and chest, but doctors said her life was not in danger.

The police are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident and ascertain responsibilities of the two drivers.

The pain of Guia Moretti’s parents

As soon as they heard the heartbreaking news, Guia’s parents set off for Spain. It was up to them difficult task of recognizing the lifeless body of the 17 year old. Her entire community is shocked, as are her classmates who remembered her yesterday morning, at the beginning of lessons, with a minute of silence.

Guia Moretti’s body will now be brought back to Italy and the family will be able to organize their final farewell. Fate interrupted the dreams of a girl who had chosen to take an important step in her life, study abroad to perfect her Spanish and open other doors before her. No one could have predicted that that choice would cost her her life. Numerous messages of condolence appeared on her web, as a sign of closeness to her family and for say goodbye to the beautiful girl for the last time.