Marica Avanzi, 27 years old is yet another victim of the road: she died in a fatal collision with a guardrail while she was returning home

Once again, the blood on the streets took away a young life. Marica Avanzi, a 27 year old from Gavardo is the umpteenth victim of a tragic road accident. The accident occurred last night along the Sp45 bis in Gavardo, province of Brescia.

The young woman was traveling alone in the direction of Salò when she lost control of her Audi A3. It was 2:45 in the morning when she ended up crashing into the guardrail, with an impact so violent that it left her with no escape. The help of the firefighters and the volunteer street vendors of Roè Volciano, who arrived promptly, were unable to save her life.

The causes of the accident are still unclear, but several possibilities are being hypothesized, from drowsiness at the wheel to a driving error. The news has deeply shocked the local community, which has gathered around the young woman’s family to express closeness and solidarity in such a painful moment.

The loss of such a young woman reminds us of the importance of caution while driving and respecting the rules of the highway code. Roads are increasingly dangerous and any reckless action can have dramatic consequences. Not a weekend goes by without reading terrible stories in which increasingly younger people lose their lives suddenly and prematurely. We hope that Marica Avanzi’s death serves as a warning to all drivers, so that tragedies like this can be avoided in the future.

The competent authorities must seriously examine all possible strategies to guarantee the safety of motorists traveling on Italian roads. The number of accidents is always increasing and it is unfortunate that young people in the midst of their potential end their journey on this earth in such a tragic way.

The editorial staff joins the family in mourning the loss of a sunny and lovable girl like Marica.