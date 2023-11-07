Saber spoke to Sky News Arabia about the incident, saying: “The match was going at a calm pace before our player Nasr Abdel Razek’s head collided with an opposing player during a shared ball in the second half of the match, and he suddenly fell to the ground without moving, which sparked panic among everyone.” “.

The coach of the Tanta team confirms that a state of astonishment passed over everyone on the field before the players screamed and called for help as the medical staff quickly headed to the field due to the difficulty of the scene and their feeling of extreme concern for their teammate.

In moments, the team’s specialist doctor ran towards the player to quickly save his life from imminent danger, and was busy providing the necessary first aid amid calls from his teammates to survive because they had not been exposed to this painful situation before, while the medical staff tried to provide all efforts to help him, according to the team’s coach.

Ibrahim Majd, head of the medical staff of Tanta Club, told Sky News Arabia that the twenty-year-old player suffered a severe bruise in the head, which caused him to swallow his tongue within a few moments, so he acted immediately in order to extract his tongue as quickly as possible so that he could The injured person is unable to breathe again.

Once, he spent some very difficult minutes while he was busy administering first aid to the team’s star, while all the players gathered around them, even the opposing club and the match referee, according to Majd’s account of the “Sky News Arabia” website, especially after the player suffered a fainting spell that caused more fears.

The treating doctor added: “We succeeded in treating him until he regained consciousness, and we tried to talk to him to make sure he understood all the details, but his condition was not reassuring, and he started speaking incomprehensible words, so we called an ambulance in order to transfer him to a nearby hospital to check on his condition.” His health condition…

Majd continues: “Abdel Razek was transferred in an ambulance located inside Petrosport Stadium to a hospital in the Fifth Settlement area, and he underwent many necessary medical examinations, most notably a CT scan of the brain, and it was found that he was safe from any bleeding.”

The head of the medical staff of Tanta Club notes that the player still needs medical review, and that the diagnosis of his condition is that he suffered a severe concussion that requires him to stay in the hospital for two days under observation in the intensive care room until he fully recovers.

The treating doctor indicates that the player will need more medical examinations after the end of the observation period in order to ensure his health condition, in addition to giving him a period of rest after his discharge from the hospital before returning to the team and participating in training and matches.