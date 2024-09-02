Gabriele was only 27 years old: here’s who the victim of the Rotterdam accident was

Yet another tragedy has occurred in Rotterdamwhere an Italian chef lost his life in a road accident. The man was riding his bicycle home from work when he was suddenly hit and run over by a hit-and-run driver.

Gabriele Barbini

Gabriele Barbini was only 27 years old.

Rotterdam: Young Chef Killed by Hit-and-Run Car

Gabriele Barbinian Italian chef who happened to be in Rotterdamtragically lost his life due to a traffic accident. The tragedy occurred over the weekend, when the 27-year-old was riding his bike home after a night out.

Dutch police

Gabriele was originally from the province of Venice and had decided to spend some time in Holland. The accident occurred a few minutes after Midnight when, in fact, the cook had decided to return home using his bicycle.

Unfortunately a pirate car was approaching from the opposite direction and it was precisely because of the high speed that it was unable to avoid the young boy, who was literally hit and run over. On board the car two people who attempted to escape, only to be stopped at a later time.

In memory of Gabriele

The impact for this young boy it was devastating and unfortunately the rescuers could do nothing but note the death. Those responsible for his death attempted to flee on foot, but fortunately they were identified and stopped shortly after. The road where the accident occurred was closed to allow for various investigations.

Gabriele will always be 27 years old, but he will never cease to exist in the hearts of those who loved him. The boy had attended Elena Cornaro Professional Institute from Jesolo and thanks to his talent he had immediately found his place in the world of work.

Gabriele Barbini

Despite his young age he had worked for starred restaurants in Milan and later joined the French restaurant Christian Tetedoie located in Lyon. We know that he loved the music and that this passion of his had pushed him to deepen his study of guitar.

The victim’s parents and a very dear friend of his then went to Holland to recognize the body. It should also arrive in a few hours the authorization to transport the cook’s body to Italy so that the funeral of this innocent victim can be held.