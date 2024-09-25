On Tuesday 24th September a terrible tragedy occurred in a school in Fano: Tommaso Bisciari, 14 years old, died suddenly at school. He was on the list for a transplant

It happened suddenly, yesterday, Tuesday, September 24th. Thomas Bisciaria boy of just 14 years old, died while he was at school, at the institute Olivetti Of via Nolfi, in Fano, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino in the Marche region.

The student was in front of the computer lab when he suddenly collapsed to the ground, before the shocked eyes of his classmates and teachers. Attempts to help him were in vain, initially by a student and then by two teachers, one of whom also performed cardiac massage. Unfortunately, Tommaso there was nothing that could be done.

Tommaso Bisciari had just started his first year of high school at the address “Environmental Management water remediation“. A new cycle of studies, tragically cut short too soon.

Yesterday, around 8:45 in the morning, the student went to the bathroom due to a sudden illness. He came out shortly after, losing consciousness in the school corridor. Cardiac massage, defibrillator, 118 ambulance promptly alerted and arrived: however, everything was in vain. Tommaso passed away shortly before reaching the hospital Holy Crosssurrounded by his mother Laura Pierangeli and dad’s Luca Bisciari.

The boy suffered from a congenital heart disease for which he was waiting for a transplant.

A relative of the boy wanted to point out that the young man is unfortunately “born like this”or affected by this congenital pathology, inviting everyone to a “decorous silence”.

The painful condolences of the mayor of Fano

Faced with the immense tragedy that has struck and shocked the entire community of Fano, even its mayor, Luca Serfilippiwanted to express words of condolence and closeness to Tommaso’s family, so severely affected: “A day of great pain for the community“.