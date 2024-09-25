Certain events leave an immense pain and, sometimes, even a great, very great regret that is difficult to leave behind. For over two and a half years, Thomas Bisciaricalled “Tommi” by those who loved him, waited for a heart transplant to improve his life forever. It wasn’t like that.

Unfortunately, the heart never arrived and the wait was in vain for a life too short that was bitterly broken like this, at school. At only 14 years oldthe boy enrolled in the first year of the Olivetti Institute of Fano, passed away while he was at school. Tommaso, in fact, suffered from a congenital pathology diagnosed a few years ago, a condition that, however, did not wait.

Tuesday morning, just moments after sending a last message reassuring his mother, the heart disease he suffered from got the better of Tommaso, taking him away in a few minutes.

To retrace that long wait full of hope was the father, Luca Bisciari, who told the ‘Resto del Carlino’ about the family’s prospects and expectations. Tommaso’s father tells how he discovered Tommi’s pathology. “We realized that something was wrong when, riding his bike, our son got too tired, he was short of breath”.

Medical checks revealed that the Heart di Tommaso suffered from a rare condition that made his cells more rigid, a situation that inevitably affected his ability to pump blood properly. “His condition did not allow him to make great efforts,” reveals his father. Despite the disease, however, Tommi tried to lead as normal a life as possible. He was a boy, after all, full of life, hopes, joys and the desire to play.

The boy cultivated his passion for technology and video games. “He often thought about the future, about what he wanted to do when he grew up. Sometimes he told us that he would have liked to become a pharmacist,” Tommaso’s father fondly recalled. The hope of a transplant at Sant’Orsola in Bologna it was a possible but uncertain moment, obviously linked to the availability of a compatible donor. It was not known when they would call the family, given that it is not easy to find availability of a heart. Mother Laura and the other two children, together with the whole family, waited for years, but unfortunately, time and illness were not allies at all.