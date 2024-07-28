A terrible tragedy occurred yesterday, Saturday 27 July, on the beach along Viale Magna Grecia in Crotone: a 47 year old engineer of Ukrainian origins on holiday with his family died following some insect bites. waspto which the man was allergic. Despite the intervention of the paramedics, there was nothing that could be done for the tourist: the cardiac arrest that followed was unfortunately fatal.

died from wasp stings

The dynamics of the tragic death caused by wasp stings

The tragedy that shocked the Crotone community yesterday occurred during what was supposed to be a quiet day of leisure and relaxation to be spent on the beach. A Ukrainian tourist on holiday with his family died due to the anaphylactic shock caused by wasp stings.

According to initial reports from local media, the 47-year-old was on the beach in the southern part of the city coast when he was suddenly attacked by insects that emerged from a hornet’s nest hidden in the vegetation.

The man knew he was allergic to wasp stings and so he tried to escape the swarm by jumping into the water. Unfortunately, this precaution was not enough. In fact, immediately after the stings, the tourist felt ill and went to cardiac arrest.

The intervention of the health workers was immediate, alerted urgently. The personnel of 118, the Police Headquarters and the Fire Brigade arrived on site very promptly to sanitize the area, in addition to the car radio of the Operational and Radiomobile Unit of the local Company. The intervention of the helicopter rescue was also requested, but unfortunately it was in vain. In fact, every attempt at resuscitation was useless and the health workers present could do nothing but declare the victim dead.

The entire area of ​​the beach involved has been cordoned off by law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of the bathers present and to allow them to proceed with the ritual operations. The magistrate on duty will then investigate the case.

The article He loses his life on the beach in front of his family, the dynamics are tragic: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#loses #life #beach #front #family #dynamics #tragic #happened