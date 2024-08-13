A terrible accident marked a day that should have been special for a boy, since it was his birthday. Alexander Nikolićthe young negative protagonist of this story, was only 26 years old and died after being hit on the Via Casilina in Rome.

We are in the Night between Sunday and Monday 12 August 2024, around 3 am. The boy, of Serbian origin, was crossing the road in the Finocchio district when he was hit by a Smart driven by a 28-year-old Moldovan woman.

The boy, unfortunately, died instantly. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers of 118, there was nothing that could be done to save the young man’s life. Nikolic’s body remained on the asphalt for hours, while the car, which was covered in blood, was seized. The agents of the Tiburtino group are working to determine the precise causes of the accident.

Among the hypothesis that are being evaluated, there is certainly excessive speed or a possible microsleep of the driver. The stretch of road where the boy died is, moreover, poorly lit. Most likely a series of combined causes led to this very unpleasant event that took the life of a 26-year-old on his birthday.

There womanslightly injured, was taken to the Policlinico di Tor Vergata, where she was tested for the presence of alcohol or drugs. The woman is currently reported for road homicide. On the same night, another tragedy occurred, again to the detriment of a young person, a girl. We are on via Nettunense, in Aprila, near Latina, at the same time as the other accident, around 3. Jasmine Buha, a 19-year-old girl, was hit by a hit-and-run van while she was riding a motorcycle. The latter was driven by a friend, also very young, 22 years old, who remained unharmed.