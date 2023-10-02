The Tuscan sculptor Andrea Dami was in the car with his wife when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The man died following the crash into a wall

He was a 71-year-old Tuscan sculptor well known for his resounding sculptures, which stimulate sight, touch and hearing. Andrea Dami lost his life on the roadin an accident that gave him no escape. He was in the car with his wife, when suddenly the man lost control of the vehicle, ending up against a wall. Unfortunately, the rescuers could do nothing to save his life.

The 77-year-old was in the car with his wife on Saturday 30 September 2023. He was on the road of Ponte di Serravalle, in the province of Pistoia, in Tuscany. The artist was driving the vehicle which suddenly ended up hitting a wall.

When rescuers arrived on site to help the 77-year-old artist and his wife, unfortunately there was nothing left for him to do. The wife, however, is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the San Jacopo hospital in Pistoia.

The 77-year-old artist was famous for his rattling sculptures. His works involved touch, sight, hearing, like the Groppoli sound garden in the squares of Florence, Umbria and other places.

The Municipality of Pistoia, where he lived, wanted to express its condolences:

The municipal administration joins in the condolences of those who are remembering Andrea Dami in these hours with sincere esteem and deep affection. The mayor, the council and the entire administration mourn the artist. Pistoia loses a man who gave so much to the city and who a year ago had exhibited, precisely in this period, in the frescoed rooms of the Town Hall with the exhibition ‘Segni liquidì. At this moment his thoughts also go to his wife Anna who has always been at his side, a pillar of a life shared with love.

The world of art and culture mourns the passing of Andrea Dami

Monica Preti, director of Pistoia Musei, adds to the condolences of the Municipality of Pistoia: