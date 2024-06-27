Guerrero, Chih.- A man died after a vehicle accident (rollover) on the road section from Basuchil to Rancho Borjas, in the municipality of Guerrero, the road incident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

This is Pedro Alejandro Parra Luján, 24 years old. The man was traveling in a pick-up vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado.

In the road accident, Jesús Tadeo Martinez Veleta, 25 years old, was injured. He was treated by paramedics, who after providing first aid, transferred him to a hospital in the municipality of Guerrero.