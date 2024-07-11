Unfortunately for the young man there was nothing that could be done: what happened

The disappearance of a loved one always throws one into despair. youngeven more so when it concerns an athlete and during a friendly athletic performance. You cannot expect that for a moment of joy, fun, pastime in most cases, you can die like that, in an instant. In these cases there is no possibility of rescue, except in very few lucky cases in which you miraculously manage to intervene to “plug” an illness. This time, the tragedy was inevitable for the young man and for all those who were with him.

The young man we are talking about was called Lorenzo Morellini, only 24 years old, who tragically died while playing soccer with friends. The ugly episode occurred in Ardea, a coastal town near Rome.

The young man often took part in amateur level matches, therefore with friends, at the ‘Le Camomille’ sports field. During the game, Lorenzo suddenly suffered a sickness and collapsed to the ground in a few moments. The emergency services were immediately alerted, and the 118 personnel intervened on the spot and an air ambulance was also called.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the paramedics to resuscitate him, it was not possible to save the life of the young Lorenzo. The Carabinieri of the Ardea station collected testimonies from friends and the owner of the structure where the soccer match had been organized. According to the initial findings of the coroner, the cause of the young man’s death would be a Cardiocirculatory collapseThe judiciary was informed of the incident and the body was returned to the family for the funeral.

Shortly after the tragic event on the pitch, there were numerous messages of condolence that were shared on social media. Great closeness to Lorenzo’s family and friends from many acquaintances and web users. Among the emotional comments, some are from friends, like that of Arianna who says: “An immense pain, you were a special boy always smiling, now run to hug your mother again”.