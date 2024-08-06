The authorities are awaiting the coroner’s analysis for the examinations on the body of the elderly man who was the victim of this sad fatality.

A tragic accident took the life of a old man due to an oversight by someone who was driving a very heavy vehicle. Truly a horrible scene and an accident that shocked the local community. A 77-year-old man, in fact, died after being hit by a garbage truck.

We are near the municipal villa in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, in Bisceglie, in Puglia. The victim, Sergio Ferrucciwas a pensioner living in the Apulian province of Barletta-Andria-Trani. The sad accident occurred this morning, Tuesday 6 August.

According to the first reconstructionsaround 11, the elderly man was near the entrance to the public toilets in the square. At a certain point, as he approached the road, the man was hit by the truck in reverse. It seems that the driver did not notice Ferrucci’s presence and, once in motion, was unable to avoid the impact. Ferrucci apparently died instantly, especially due to the size and shape of the vehicle that hit him in a few seconds.

The Carabinieri of the Bisceglie branch and local police officers intervened at the scene of the accident. The authorities are currently trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the event. The authorities are awaiting the coroner’s analysis for the examination of the body of the elderly victim of this sad fatality. It is not excluded that an autopsy may be ordered to better understand what happened and why the man was in the vicinity of the truck.

L’truck driveras expected, is still in a state of shock. The Trani Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to determine the responsibilities of the driver, who could be charged with road homicide. “We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our fellow citizens this morning in the municipal villa,” declared the mayor of Bisceglie, Angelantonio Angarano. In the next few hours there will certainly be updates on the precise causes of the accident.