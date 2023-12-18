Young man loses his leg to a shark attack: there is controversy over the fundraising for Matteo Mariotti

There is controversy over the fundraiser created by some friends of Matteo Mariotti, the 20-year-old who lost a leg after being attacked by a shark in Australia. The young Parmesan is currently hospitalized in Brisbane hospital, where the amputation operation took place.

Friends of the young man, who had his leg amputated, had launched a fundraiser a few days ago GoFundMe to pay medical expenses.



More than seven hundred donations have arrived on the platform, accompanied by messages of encouragement: “We love you, come home soon!”, “This won't stop you”. .

After the controversy, raised by the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli, who has long been involved in investigations into fundraising, the initiative was blocked after reaching the share of 61,658 euros. The collection ceiling was 50 thousand euros, a ceiling well exceeded. According to the journalist, the expenditure items for the beneficiary had not been disclosed. The mayor of Parma Michele Guerra also entered into the controversy with Selvaggia Lucarelli who had posted a post on Instagram thanking friends for the fundraiser, without however including any link to the initiative.

