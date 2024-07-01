Tragedy in Milan: a 49-year-old man barricades himself in the bathroom and attempts suicide after losing his job. His 11-year-old son tries to save him and calls for help, but the father dies shortly after in hospital

A real tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon, June 28, in a building in the extreme south-eastern outskirts of Milan, in the Corvetto neighborhood. A forty-nine-year-old Italian man barricaded himself in the bathroom of his apartment and attempted to suicide inflicting numerous wounds on himself with a pair of scissors. At the time, only his 11-year-old son was at home with him. Unable to disarm him, he ran away to call for help. The suicidal madness was triggered by previous depressive problems and the loss of his job that had occurred just a week earlier.

Carabinieri intervene to foil a suicide attempt

The dynamics of the tragedy

Taking advantage of his wife’s absence at home, the man locked himself in the bathroom and started to get hold of some scissors ever deeper cuts to the arms and neck. The son tried to disarm his father but in vain: he ran away looking for help, requesting the intervention of 112.

The paramedics arrived promptly on site Areufollowed by one Carabinieri patrol. The scene that appeared before them was absolutely dramatic: the man was lying on the ground in a pool of blood due to the various wounds he had inflicted on himself.

suicide attempt

Having noticed the arrival of the police, the man attempted to injure himself once again by pointing the weapon at his abdomen. At that point, the officers, to prevent him from fatally worsening his condition, blocked him with the taser. Two darts hit the man in the right arm and leg, two more in the back. The resulting electric shock sent him into cardiac arrest.

The paramedics who intervened first desperately tried to restart the heart with resuscitation maneuvers and then proceeded to transport the man urgently to the hospital. Polyclinic. Here, finally, the tragic epilogue took place: the suicide attempt materialized with the death of the forty-nine year old due to the serious injuries sustained.

ambulance promptly arrived at the scene of the attempted suicide

Based on the first reconstructions carried out, the victim was already suffering from depression. The news of the loss of his job further aggravated his fragile psychological condition, unfortunately pushing him to take the extreme step.