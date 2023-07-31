He loses his basic income and threatens to set fire to the mayor’s room: a 60-year-old arrested in the Palermo area

Upset by the news that he was left without basic income, he broke into the mayor’s room, doused it with petrol and threatened to set fire to everything.

It happened today in Terrasini, in the province of Palermo, where the gesture of an unemployed 60-year-old man caused moments of great fear. The man, who immediately appeared in a very confused and particularly upset state, was convinced to desist by the president of the municipal council Marcello Maniaci, after the general secretary Cristofaro Ricupati tried to talk to him. The carabinieri and health workers then accompanied him to the Partinico hospital for checks.

“They are passing distorted messages these days”, said the mayor of Terrasini, Giosuè Maniaci, after the protests over the SMS with which the INPS in recent days communicated to 169,000 families the suspension of income or the citizen’s pension . “The recipients who have had their basic income taken away are urged to contact the municipalities,” he added. “It is clear that the municipalities alone, if there is no legislative instrument, if there is no government, if there is no intervention by the region, cannot be able to help all these families who have enjoyed the benefit”.