A tragedy occurred on the evening of Wednesday 11 September, along via Lodovico il Moro in Milan. A motorcyclist 48-year-old man lost his life in an accident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. The man, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control of his motorbike while travelling along the road next to the Naviglio Grande, violently crashing into a car parked at number 35.

Immediately after the collision, several passers-by and motorists raised the alarm. The 118 emergency services arrived on the scene and attempted a desperate race against time to save his life. The man, rushed to the Polyclinic of Milan in red code, had no escape due to his injuries too serious. Despite the efforts of the doctors, the 48-year-old died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The dynamics of the incident are still being examined by the local police officers, who have carried out on-site investigations to clarify exactly what caused the loss of control of the motorcycle. At the moment, it appears that the motorcyclist was alone at the time of the crash and that no other vehicles were involved.

To allow for the surveys and removal of the vehicles involved, via Lodovico il Moro was closed to traffic in both directions between via Richard and via Morimondo. The closure caused traffic disruption in the area, but was necessary to allow the police to complete their investigations.

The episode once again brings to the fore the need to respect safety regulations, especially for centaurs. Motorcycles, being lighter and less stable than cars, are more likely to skid in difficult road conditions, such as rain, potholes or debris. The lack of physical protection like that of cars exposes motorcyclists to very serious injuries in the event of a crash.