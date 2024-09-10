A very serious road accident occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday, Monday 9th September, in San Siro, in the province of Como. lass while driving the vehicle, she lost control and fell down a slope, for a height of about 300 meters.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are now underway. investigationsalthough it is not yet clear how the young woman lost control of her car. Further updates on what happened will be needed.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 16th Monday 9th September. Precisely in the locality of San Martino di San Sirowhich is located in the province of Como. The girl was driving her car, but at the moment it is not yet clear where she was headed in those minutes.

When suddenly it happened the unthinkable. For reasons yet to be established by the police, he lost control of his car and was fell into a ravinefor aheight of about 300 meters. He finished the race among some trees, but his car caught fire immediately after the impact with the ground.

The girl’s condition after falling down a cliff

The paramedics and the Fire Brigade arrived on the scene urgently. The latter managed to free it from the sheet metal of the vehicle in a few minutes and subsequently entrusted her to the care of the doctors who arrived on the scene.

In the end they had to work hard for put out the flames that broke out in the vehicleThe young woman’s conditions are currently considered to be very serious and she is hospitalized Saint Gerard of Monza and it would also be in life-threatening.

The hypothesis of the agents that led to the serious accident, are still different as a distraction, an illness or a sudden obstacle. However, the next few hours will be decisive to understand what happened.