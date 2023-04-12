Ventimiglia: two scooters collide head-on in the tunnel and one of the two drivers, Daniel Mani, loses his life due to serious trauma

He was called Daniel Mani the 35-year-old boy who yesterday, Tuesday 11 April, lost his life after crashing his scooter head-on into another two-wheeled vehicle. The episode took place in Ventimiglia around 10.30pm. the man traveling on the other scooter was transported by helicopter to the Pietra Ligure hospital. His condition would be very serious.

If the days of the Easter festivities brought with them several victims of tragic road accidents, it can be said that the new week has not started any better.

In fact, the news of another very violent collision involving two two-wheeled vehicles dates from late yesterday evening, two scooters to be exact, in which a 35-year-old man lost his life and another is in very serious condition.

The event took place in Ventimiglia, in Liguria, more precisely on Corso Francia, a few hundred meters from the border with France, at the height of the Balzi Rossi gallery.

The local news reports the news, explaining that one of the two vehicles seems to have lost control, invading the oncoming lane and crashing frontally with the other scooter.

Nothing to do for Daniel Mani

Both vehicles and the drivers crashed to the ground. Some passers-by who witnessed the clash immediately alerted i rescuedwho arrived on site within minutes.

Daniel Mani, 35 years old originally from Ospedaletti and residing in Ventimiglia, but who worked in Monaco, he traveled aboard a Honda scooter owned by his father.

Upon arrival of the rescuers on the spot his Heart still beating, but it is stopped a few minutes later.

The other scooter driver, a 36-year-old local man, was transported with a air ambulance in the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure. his conditions would be very serious.

Also arrived at the scene Fire fighters of Imperia, French medical cars, given the proximity of the transalpine country, and the Italian police forces.

In particular i Carabinierithey made the road safe by closing it to traffic and carried out all the reliefs of the case to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident.