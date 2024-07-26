Yet another tragedy occurred yesterday evening in Veroli, a small town in the province of Frosinone. A boy of only 33 years old, Alex Evangelistiin fact he lost control of his motorbike and crashed heavily into a low wall.

Unfortunately, there was nothing more that could be done for him.

Veroli: Alex Evangelisti loses his life in a motorbike accident

A sad story that happened a few hours ago in Truea small town in the province of Frosinone. A boy of just 33 years old, Alex Evangelisti, he in fact lost his life due to an accident on board his Suzuki motorcycles.

The boy was crossing the Contrada Tretticatore when, suddenly, he lost control of his moped, crashing into a wall. It is not known what happened or why the man lost control of his vehicle.

The impact was devastating, however, as the rescuers who arrived promptly on the scene tried everything to try to revive the injured man. The crash was devastating and the wounds reported by the victim too serious to be treated. resuscitation attempts on the part of the rescuers were of no use and they could do nothing but decree the death of this young boy.

Who was Alex Evangelisti?

This news shocked everyone who lived in the area, because there were so many people who knew Alex and loved him. This boy had been working in theacrobatic construction, which is why it was not unusual to see it hanging on some facade with the aim of making it more beautiful, aesthetically speaking.

Alex always had a smile for everyone, which is why the community really loved him and everyone described him as a very kind boy and always willing to help others. At the moment the investigations times to reconstruct what happened to him, but fortunately they do not appear to be involved in the crash other means.

THE messages of condolences from friends have arrived in large numbers to the family of poor Alex and, once again, they have paid homage to a young life cut short prematurely. We join in the pain of all those who knew him and loved him.