Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 8:02 p.m.



Tremendous scare in Santiago de la Ribera (San Javier). A 75-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle this Wednesday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., and went through the glass facade of a consultancy in the Fishermen’s neighborhood.



The vehicle, after hitting the façade of the consultancy.







Fortunately, neither the driver nor anyone else was injured. The Local Police will request that your driving license be reviewed after what happened.