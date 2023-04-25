The accident that cost the life of Antonio Caputo occurred in Capo D’Orlando, in the province of Messina: rescue efforts are useless

He was called Anthony Caputo the 36-year-old man who lost his life yesterday following a terrible motorcycle accident. The accident occurred in Capo D’Orlando, near Messina and would not see other vehicles involved other than that of the victim. The local authorities have carried out all the findings of the case and launched an investigation.

With the arrival of beautiful days, fans of two wheels they get back on their bikes. This, unfortunately, every year leads to accidents very serious which often cost the lives of many of them.

Two days ago, a particularly serious accident occurred in Sicily, more precisely on the A29 motorway which connects Mazara del Vallo to Palermo.

Two young men aged 35 and 20, Alessio and Salvatore, crashed with theirs scooter against a car that was stationary in the emergency lane. There was nothing they could do for them.

Yesterday, however, a Bergamo Marco Moioli, a 29-year-old boy who had just finished working and was on his way to the funeral of his sister’s father-in-law, lost his life. While overtaking he found himself in front of a car, which he could not avoid.

The accident of Antonio Caputo

Still in Sicily, but in the province of Messinaanother very young man was killed in a serious motorcycle accident.

He was alone in the saddle of his Ducati 1098 and was traveling the road that connects via Consolare Antica with via Trazzera Marina, in the Pissi district, in Capo D’Orlando.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the man lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a public lighting polecrashing to the ground.

Some passers-by noticed the motorbike and the driver on the ground and immediately alerted i rescued. The doctors, despite their timely arrival on site, could not help but notify his death.

During the surveys, the agents found the sign of a strange braking just before the pole. This suggests that it was a sickness sudden. The investigations will clarify the causes and dynamics of the crash.