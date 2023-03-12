One of the games that are currently in fashion among young people is “Fantasy Football”, which is why the case of a boy who, after coming in last place, had to have a romantic “date” with a teddy bearWhat have they talked about?

It is worth mentioning that “Fantasy Football” is a game in which players act as if they own and manage virtual professional American football teams. Thus, the competitors select their lists by participating in a draft in which all the relevant players of the National Football League.

In this context, a young man decided to bet, together with his group of friends, whoever finished last, forced him to attend a romantic date with a cuddly bear stuffed animal And it turns out that the protagonist of this popular story on the internet was the one he lost.

It was through the social network TikTok where a netizen posted a video in which he revealed how his friend ended up going out for a romantic encounter with a teddy bear.

According to what was detailed by the tiktoker in the clip, the group of colleagues bet that the one who would be in the last place of the fantasy league 2022 I would have to go on a date with a bear in a very popular restaurant. Also, to top it off, it would be 2 hours without being able to use the cell phone.

“My friend was in last place in the 2022 Fantasy league. The punishment was to have a two-hour date without a cell phone with a teddy bear on the main terrace of a very famous restaurant,” the netizen explained in the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

In the viral images you can see a young man sitting at a table accompanied by the teddy bear, which was of considerable size. As expected, the man caught the attention of other people who had come to the place to eat, which is why many took out their cell phones to record the moment.

“We sent him a cake and all the waiters sang mornings,” the tiktoker said later.