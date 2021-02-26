Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

His experience with drugs began with one of his relatives, who encouraged him to use marijuana at the age of fourteen, and then he gradually increased towards using different types of drugs until he reached heroin, and his addiction journey lasted more than 11 years, during which he lost his family, and he was imprisoned more than once .

“J. N. »: I took the decision to stop addiction after my father’s health deteriorated, and I saw three of my friends recovered from drugs, after they entered the National Rehabilitation Center, where they offered me to join the center, and I recovered from addiction.

He stated that from his experience with drug addiction patients, he discovered that they face a real problem in obtaining the correct treatment methods that enable them to stop using, maintain the continuity of recovery and not relapse again, adding that the majority of addiction patients in hospitals relapse again after their discharge, as They are confined to clinics for a period that extends for several months, during which the addict turns from activity to stopping without reaching recovery from drugs, and then re-addiction again after his release. Draws «c. N »that addiction patients need, after stopping abuse, rehabilitative programs that help them protect themselves from relapse and return to drugs again, and take their hands in overcoming problems, controlling negative thoughts that haunt them from time to time by withdrawing, and re-using again, and stresses the importance of cooperation Health and police authorities in the country are with addicts on the grounds that they suffer from a chronic disease, such as diabetes, stress, and others, and that they need support and assistance throughout their lives in order to maintain their recovery from addiction, calling for the expansion of establishing rehabilitation centers in all emirates of the country, and supporting them with specialists and doctors. And J. N »not transferring those arrested in drug cases to prisons, because this poses a risk of increasing the number of patients due to the mixing of beginners in the journey of dealing with the old, and they must be transferred to specialized rehabilitation centers, stressing that prison is not a treatment solution for the addict, but rather the solution is to enter it Rehabilitation center, where the chance of recovery and continuation increases.