Home page politics

Of: Mike Schier, Klaus Rimpel

Split

Rüdiger von Fritsch (left) was German ambassador to Russia from 2014 to 2019 and met Vladimir Putin several times. © imago stock&people

For five years, Rüdiger von Fritsch experienced Vladimir Putin up close – Fritsch was the German ambassador in Moscow. In the interview he explains what he fears.

Munich – Rüdiger von Fritsch began his work as ambassador in Moscow in 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea. This Russian aggression was the defining event of the five years that von Fritsch served as ambassador to Russia. Until his retirement in 2019, the German ambassador met Vladimir Putin often – and experienced the Russian president as an “autocratic leader who increasingly eludes advice, whose world view is distorted and who is driven by a sense of threat”.

In his book Zeitenwende (Aufbau Verlag, 18 euros), von Fritsch describes possible scenarios for how the Ukraine conflict could end. In an interview, the 70-year-old, who is now a partner at Berlin’s Global Advisors consulting firm, analyzes which negotiated solutions there could be and what is behind the escalation in the gas war with the EU and Germany.

“We were the first to use energy as a weapon with the embargo on Russian cabbage”

Vladimir Putin justifies the renewed throttling of gas supplies with technical reasons. Why doesn’t he say straight out: We are in an economic war, this is the reaction to the EU sanctions?

We were the first to use energy as a weapon with the embargo on Russian coal and oil. It was only four months later that Putin started this gas-down, gas-up game that we are now witnessing. He is just dramatically dependent on the gas income. He needs this money in order to constantly buy the approval of the Russian population for his policies. If he completely loses that gas income, his system will be in big trouble.

A day after the Grain Agreement was signed, the port of Odessa was attacked with rockets. Can you ever conclude a peace treaty with Vladimir Putin if he is so obviously not sticking to agreements?

Agreements serve to achieve at least certain goals – that is why it is right to conclude such an agreement, especially in the humanitarian question of grain supplies. As for its adherence to the treaty, we must remember that in 1994 Moscow guaranteed Kyiv the inviolability of its borders in exchange for Ukraine surrendering the Soviet nuclear weapons stationed there. Russia broke this agreement because Ukraine was unable to defend itself against it. For a future peace agreement, this means that Kyiv can only get involved if it is reliably protected, for example by guarantor powers.

In view of the impending gas shortage, the demand to urge Ukraine to reach a negotiated solution is getting louder and louder. Giving up the territories conquered by Russia in exchange for lasting peace – is that a deal Zelenskyy could agree to?

Only the Ukrainians can decide the fate of Ukraine. The last thing the countries of East-Central Europe need are territorial reorganization proposals from Germany in favor of Russia.

In Ukraine there seems to be no willingness to give up areas at the moment. Does that mean that this war will go on for a very long time?

It is to be feared that this war will drag on for a long time, because the core question is whether Russia will completely subjugate Ukraine or whether the Ukrainians can retain their sovereignty. These goals are so fundamentally opposed to each other that there is currently no solution in sight – unless there is a stalemate in which none is the weaker. That’s probably why the country most likely to mediate a solution is holding back: China.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

“The determination with which the West counters this aggression is crucial”

But in the west, patience is already visibly waning. How long will the Germans hold out the counter-sanctions?

The determination with which the West counters this aggression is crucial. Putin takes a particularly close look at Germany. It can be seen that he is trying to stir up disputes within the EU and within individual countries about energy dependency. It must be clear to all of us that there is much more at stake than just Ukraine. Putin wants the West to expose itself militarily on the eastern border. But he has achieved the opposite: NATO is massively strengthening itself on the eastern border, new states are joining.

Do the Russian people realize that Putin has so fundamentally failed in his war goals?

Russian propaganda has become increasingly fanatical lately. When I was ambassador, there were still remnants of free media – that’s over now. Russia has gone from an authoritarian to a dictatorial regime. But people are now feeling the sanctions very concretely. The only question is: will the television or the fridge win? TV is still winning at the moment, but Putin fears that the empty refrigerator could eventually lead to Russian mothers taking to the streets.

Are the sanctions working?

The people of Russia feel them very well. The Russian transport minister has declared that the export infrastructure has been “completely destroyed”. Lada sold two-thirds fewer cars this year than last year. The Russian construction industry is completely dependent on Western technology. Putin’s concern is that at some point someone like Lech Walesa in Poland will come along who will pool the growing dissatisfaction and drive masses of people to the barricades.

“Russia has not worked out its own mistakes in history”

How genuine was Putin’s initial rapprochement with the West?

He certainly didn’t become president in 2000 to invade Ukraine in 2022. His speech in the Bundestag in 2001 was essentially a speech to his own country: I want to ensure that Russia is led into democracy and the market economy, that Russian history is dealt with. He didn’t do any of this! Rather, he reacted to the first problems with the classic reflexes of a KGB officer: internal repression, planned economy… The secret service man can only imagine real dissatisfaction than control by dark forces from outside.

Did Putin also become a dictator because the West disappointed him too often?

It’s remarkable that the largest country on earth constantly reserves the right to be particularly offended. Russia has not worked through its own mistakes in history. People have stylized themselves as victims instead of acknowledging that the Soviet Union, for example, broke down because of its own internal contradictions. Germany in particular has made extensive efforts to address Russia’s sensitivities. At Germany’s insistence, the G7 were expanded to form the G8, and a separate agreement was concluded with Russia prior to the eastward expansion of NATO in order to make this expansion bearable for Russia. At the time, Putin was still saying that NATO expansion would not threaten Russia’s security.

There’s definitely also a debate as to whether we’ve been trying too hard for Russia…

It was a common policy of the West, not just a German one, to react decisively to the violation of agreed rules and at the same time to resolve conflicts through dialogue – from the arms limitation agreement with the Soviet Union to the Minsk Agreement in 2015 after the annexation of Crimea. But with February’s attack on Ukraine, Putin upset the chessboard and said the rules of the game we all agreed on no longer apply.

But there is a difference between cooperation and too much closeness – let’s think of Gerhard Schröder or Edmund Stoiber, who maintained a friendly relationship with Putin…

In every party, with the exception of the Greens, who consistently stuck to their line, there were individuals who propagated a much closer relationship with Russia and wanted to prevent sanctions with the misguided argument that that would do no good.

The interview was conducted by Klaus Rimpel and Mike Schier