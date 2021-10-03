“No dog has ever scared me so much.” So writes on Twitter the user “Rob N Roll” posting a photo of a dog looking out of his garden leaning against a wooden fence. The reason for this fear? Because the four-legged dog has black circles around the eyes, a slightly disheveled tuft and gray ears on a white body. One aspect makes him, according to many people, to resemble Pennywise, the perfidious clown of “It”, a novel by the horror king Stephen King from which a film was also made.

A photo shoot of this kind could not fail to go viral and unleash the irony that now reigns supreme on social media: “This dog is planning how to make your death look like a random tragedy, just to send a terrifying message to the neighborhood” writes a user in response to “Rob N Roll”, while another adds: “He doesn’t want to be petted, he just wants a film full of revenge”.

And then the irony did not stop only at the words, but there are many photomontages that have seen the little dog become the protagonists: in one it appears from a sewer drain on the sidewalk, while in another long legs have been added with the characteristic clown feet.

PS: it doesn’t seem scary to us, but funny and funny 🙂

