The new disappointment of little Hendrix, the human family did not even show up at the shelter to meet him

Each animal hopes to find its own happy ending, but obviously it’s not that easy for everyone. The small Hendrix is a lonely puppy 4 years old, who has been in the shelter for a long time now and when he seemed to have found his forever family, he received another disappointment.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

For all of us it is truly terrible to see the suffering of these puppies, who only hope to find a warm home and loving people, but who instead are forced to live in these sad and cold boxes.

The story of this puppy, for example, began in April last year. The boys of Kentucky Humane Society they found him while he lived like stray.

Obviously like all dogs in that state, he was sad and lonely. However, when they took him to the shelter he quickly regained his trust in humans. Was happy to be able to stay there and also to be able to play with his four-legged brothers.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The boys believed that Hendrix was going to be one temporary accommodation and that they would quickly find the perfect home for him, but in reality, yes they were wrong.

The cub has never left that place and when he seemed to have found suitable human friends for him, one arrived new and sad disappointment.

The human family didn’t show up to meet Hendrix

The boys received only one request for this sweet dog. Those people took a appointment to get to know him and to understand if he was suitable for them.

Obviously the volunteers have it prepared and the dog was happy. He believed that he would finally leave that place, but in a short time his dreams were shattered again.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Those people aren’t even there presented and they did not warn. The kids shared a photo of the puppy with the face on the ground and sad eyes. Seeing it is truly heartbreaking for all of us. Good luck baby.