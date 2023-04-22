The heartbreaking story of little Aurora Exon, the 2-year-old girl who died of malnutrition locked in her room: her father arrested

A heartbreaking story is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonist is a girl of only 2 years, called Aurora Exon who sadly passed away, after her father locked her in a room for days and never gave her food or water.

A really sad story that happened in Kansas, in the United States, which broke the hearts of many people. The man now stands in arrest and thanks also to the testimony of the eldest son, the agents were able to reconstruct what happened.

It was the December 26, 2021when Jeffrey Exon 47 years old, he locked his two sons, 6 and 2 years old, in their respective rooms. She had addiction problems and in fact, he locked himself in the house for drink alcohol.

For six long days he didn’t open the children’s rooms and sadly when he did the January 2, 2022, made the heartbreaking discovery. She called the paramedics to say who was her daughter unconscious.

The doctors immediately intervened in the house, but when they arrived, the little girl was gone nothing to do. They found that his death had already occurred several days before.

The autopsy revealed that unfortunately little Aurora died for malnutrition. Jeffrey suffered from addictions and hadn’t looked after his children for several days.

The discoveries of the agents in the house where little Aurora Exon died

From an initial search by the agents of the family home, they found Ben 5 bottles of spirits. In fact, according to a reconstruction, the father would have drunk them in those days, forgetting of the children.

The 6 year old thankfully managed to to survive. For this reason, when he told the police about him, he said that the father did not open the door to their rooms for several days.

The man now stands in arrest and is charged with the first-degree aggravated crime of his daughter. The final ruling should come next July 28th and it is there that it will be decided how much longer he will have to serve his sentence.