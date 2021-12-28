Investigation of the carabinieri after the complaint of the support administrator. The woman was mummified, her son lied for weeks: “Mom is always shopping”

Genoa – He lived for more than two months at home with his dead mother mummified in bed. Without giving the alarm, without notifying anyone. Not only. She continued to lie to friends and relatives who wanted to talk to her by telling them that she had gone to Mass, went out with her friends or to have a medical examination.